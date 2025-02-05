Hunter Smokes Wolf At Close Range With Epic Shot, Video Is Must-Watch

We've found one of the coolest hunting videos you'll ever see.

Below are some of the best hunting pieces.

Hunter smokes a wolf that was closing in.

Well, the footage we have to share today is absolutely unreal. Drury Outdoors shared a video of Brittany Kichton - the former Miss North Carolina - hunting in Canada when a pack of wolves started closing in.

Lucky for her and unfortunately for the wolves, she's one hell of a shot. She iced one of the wolves at close range, and the video will be the coolest thing you see all day.

Give it a watch below

I reached out to Kichton after seeing the video, and she was generous enough to share the following explanation of what happened and why dealing with wolves is important:

"For us, the wolf populations are so out of control that they have absolutely devastated the ungulate populations in the area. Because of the lack of natural food sources, they’ve been going after livestock. When that happens, people tend to get the "kill them all" mentality, which also isn’t great for the environment. There has to be balance on both sides of the predator/prey relationship, and by doing some predator control, we’re able to limit the amount of unfavorable interactions between them and livestock, which ultimately helps save more wolves. Keeping their numbers in check gives their natural prey options a fighting chance to survive and raise their young over the harsh winters, maintaining that food source while also still having a presence of wolves in the area-just not so many that they can’t sustain themselves. Another misconception people have is that they only go after the old and the weak and they only kill what they can eat. While this may hold more true for smaller packs or lone wolves, when you get into the larger packs (we’ve seen some up to 18 wolves strong), they kill just to kill and end up wasting a lot of the animal. If you think about your dog at home-if he sees a squirrel, he doesn’t think to himself, "no, I just ate, and I’m not hungry, so I’ll leave that squirrel alone today." He sees that squirrel and he’s booking after it because the chase itself is fun! Wolves are the same way, and they have an even higher prey drive than our dogs at home. When you get into those big packs, they’ll give chase just for fun; if they get the animal, they’ll maybe eat the guts and continue on their merry way, and then do the same thing if something else jumps up in front of them."

What an absolutely wild video, and a great explanation. It sounds like the wolves are howling in all directions around Kichton. As soon as she got eyes on one of them, she hit it, but that didn't even stop the howling from continuing.

This is one of many reasons why I often say I don't go out into nature without a gun. Better to have it and not need it then need it and not have it.





Keep up the great work, Brittany. We love to see it.