Country Music Star Kills Massive Buck: PHOTO

Country music star Chase Rice smoked a huge buck this week, and the photo is awesome.

We recently shined a light on an Ohio hunter who killed a 20-point buck. That photo is one of the craziest you'll ever see.

Now, we can add the popular singer to the list of people who have had a great hunting season.

Chase Rice kills massive buck.

Rice tweeted a photo Thursday of himself posing with a truly giant white tail buck that he'd killed. While the rest of the country music world was at the CMAs, Rice was earning himself a buck that is going to look great mounted in a man cave.

Check out the awesome picture below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's one hell of an impressive deer. That's the kind of deer that you talk about for a long time if you're a hunter.

Many hunters spend decades in the woods without ever coming close to killing a buck of that size. Well, Rice can officially check it off his list.

The "Bad Day to Be a Cold Beer" bagged it and was all smiles afterward. The adrenaline rush after getting a great kill while hunting is unlike anything else.

Chase Rice shot a massive buck, and the photo is going viral. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

As I wrote earlier in the week, my dad is also a huge hunter and is very good at it. You can see his mounts as of a few years ago below.

I do believe there have since been some more added.

Do you have a great hunting story you want to share? Let me know about it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

