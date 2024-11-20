Deer Hunter Kills Insanely Large Buck: PHOTOS

An Ohio hunter bagged one of the biggest bucks you'll ever see.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great hunting trip, especially when it ends with a kill of a lifetime. That's exactly what happened to Brandon Sweets.

He successfully killed a 20-point buck using a bow, according to Field & Stream. The deer looks like it was engineered in a lab.

Check out the insane photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Ohio hunter kills 20-point buck.

The buck was so big that it sounds like Sweets was legit shocked by its ability to make noise and shake things up in the woods.

He told Field & Stream the following about how the kill went down:

"I had a 140-inch 9 pointer in front of me for about an hour on some hot does. I heard some rustling to the right of me and saw what I thought was a giant rack of horns coming up the creek bed. I was like: There is no way those were antlers. And all of a sudden, every deer in the woods just exploded—everything started running…A doe ran right past me, and he trotted in behind her. When he stopped and quartered away, about 25 yards from my tree, I stood up and took the shot…His antlers looked so big through the binoculars that I thought my mind was playing tricks on me. Once I knew he was dead, I climbed out the tree so fast. When I got over to him, I just started pacing back and forth. I couldn’t believe it was finally over, and that it all came together so perfectly."

And just like that, Brandon Sweets has the story of a lifetime and the kill of a lifetime. I'm honestly stunned by the size of that buck.

There's no doubt it was the king of the woods….right up until Sweets put an arrow through it and took it down.

In case you're wondering about my connection to hunting, this is my dad's trophy wall from a few years ago. I think it's missing a couple new ones, but it's LOADED.

Have you ever scored a massive buck? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.