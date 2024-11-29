Hunter Kills Monster Buck, Photos Are Insane

A Wisconsin hunter bagged the deer of a lifetime this month.

Hunting season is fully underway, and we're starting to see some really cool content. We've seen a couple big bucks harvested, my brother-in-law filmed an albino deer on opening day of gun season in Wisconsin and we even got to witness a police chase interrupting a hunt.

It's a target rich environment (no pun intended) when it comes to hunting stories this month. Well, we have an awesome new one to add to the list:

A hunter taking down a massive buck in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin hunter kills monster buck.

Wisconsin hunter Mitch Bogumill shot a 16-point buck, and there's no doubt it's the deer of a lifetime. To make the story even cooler, he used a 20-year old Hoyt "Ultra Sport" compound bow, according to OutdoorLife.com.

Bogumill didn't need the latest and greatest bow with all the bells and whistles. He used his tried and true bow that was two decades old and it more than got the job done.

Check out the beast of a buck below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That, my friends, is simply an awesome buck. Look at the rack on that thing. Look at the size of it. Unbelievably impressive kill.

That's going to look beautiful hanging on a wall somewhere for Bogumill. That's the kind of buck you never stop talking about.

He earned himself a lifetime worth of stories, and I'm here for it.

Whether it's seeing an albino deer or bagging a trophy, we're here for all the awesome hunting content. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.