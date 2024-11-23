Incredibly Rare Animal Caught On Video: WATCH

One of the coolest hunting videos you'll ever see was captured in rural Wisconsin.

As OutKick readers know, hunting is one of the subjects people simply can't get enough of. Hunting stories - even those that are exaggerated - move the needle.

Whether it's a photo of a monster buck or taking down a huge bear, hunting stories never disappoint. We now have an awesome new one to share.

Albino deer filmed in Wisconsin.

My brother-in-law, Jon, was deer hunting with his son on a Hookstead estate in an undisclosed Wisconsin location (don't waste your time asking where we hunt because I'm not telling) when my nephew spotted something incredible coming his way:

An albino deer.

For those of you who might not know, seeing an albino deer out in the wild is about as common as seeing a unicorn walking through the woods.

It virtually never happens, but it happened on the opening day of gun season for Jon and his son. Check out the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Jon told me he clocked the deer at about 100 yards away from their location. That makes the video he shot even more impressive.

Also, it should go without saying, but I will note for everyone that nobody would ever dare shoot this deer. One, it's illegal to shoot albino deer in Wisconsin. Two, only a loser would ever shoot an albino deer whether it's illegal or not.

Some things are best left alone in nature, and a rare albino deer is near the top of the list. You can check out a picture of the majestic rare creature below.

It's truly a sight to behold.

Props to Jon and his son for getting the animal on video. It's the sighting of a lifetime, and the fact we get to share the video with the world is awesome. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.