Deer Hunt Interrupted By Police Chase In Epic Video: WATCH

An incredible video is making the rounds online for all the right seasons.

Millions of hunters have been taking to the woods recently to try to bag some deer. It's the best time of the year for people who like to challenge themselves against nature.

There's nothing that beats sitting in a stand or a blind waiting for the buck of a lifetime to pop out. You simply never know what you're going to see.

For example, my brother-in-law spotted an albino deer.

Police chase during deer hunt goes viral.

Well, seeing an albino deer is definitely crazy, it's apparently not even close to the craziest thing seen during the hunting season.

Jay Burger posted an Instagram video of a full-blown police chase through a field in Indiana during a hunt.

"You just never know what you will see in your box blind on opening day of hunting firearm season…What a day," Jay explained in the caption. What a day, indeed.

Check out the truly insane video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, that's an epic moment captured on video. You can see a lot of crazy things while out in nature. However, I think it's safe to say nobody expects to see a police cruiser racing after a vehicle through a field.

I don't think that's on anyone's bingo card. I need to know the backstory to this situation. What could have caused a police chase through an Indiana field during deer hunting season?

It's a truly hilarious video, and perhaps the most exciting part of the deer season for Jay and whoever else might have been with him.

Do you have an awesome deer hunting story? I definitely want to hear about it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.