Kid Rock Kills Massive Buck, Shares Epic Photo
Kid Rock bagged a very impressive buck.
We've been on an awesome hunting run here lately at OutKick, and it's been a bunch of fun to watch unfold.
Below are some of our recent hits:
- My dad's hunting wall goes viral.
- OutKick readers share epic deer photos.
- A member of The Castellows kills a big one.
- Riley Green gets a trophy buck.
- Hunter takes down 20-point buck.
- Chase Rice shoots a big one.
- Albino deer captured on video by my brother-in-law.
- Police chase interrupts deer hunting session.
- Wisconsin hunter kills big 16-point buck.
Kid Rock kills massive buck.
We can now add the rock star to the list of people who took down a big deer this year. He posted a photo with "Yellowstone" actor Cole Hauser posing with a massive buck killed in Mississippi.
Judging from the photo, I'm guessing it was taken on a deer farm. That does make it less impressive than bagging one out in the wild, but it's still pretty neat.
Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Nothing gets the blood pumping like a nice hunting experience, and that deer is going to look awesome mounted on a wall.
That thing is a true beauty. Again, it's not as cool if it was taken on a deer farm over in the wild, but still definitely going to look great mounted on a wall.
That much I can absolutely guarantee you.
Props Kid Rock for taking down a big one. You simply love to see it. Hit me with your thoughts and reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.