Kid Rock Kills Massive Buck, Shares Epic Photo

Kid Rock bagged a very impressive buck.

We've been on an awesome hunting run here lately at OutKick, and it's been a bunch of fun to watch unfold.

Kid Rock kills massive buck.

We can now add the rock star to the list of people who took down a big deer this year. He posted a photo with "Yellowstone" actor Cole Hauser posing with a massive buck killed in Mississippi.

Judging from the photo, I'm guessing it was taken on a deer farm. That does make it less impressive than bagging one out in the wild, but it's still pretty neat.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a nice hunting experience, and that deer is going to look awesome mounted on a wall.

That thing is a true beauty. Again, it's not as cool if it was taken on a deer farm over in the wild, but still definitely going to look great mounted on a wall.

That much I can absolutely guarantee you.

Props Kid Rock for taking down a big one. You simply love to see it. Hit me with your thoughts and reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.