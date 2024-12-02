Country Music Stars Post Epic Deer Hunting Photos

The Castellows appear to have had an awesome Thanksgiving weekend.

The popular country music trio continues to climb the ladder in the genre, and it's been a ton of fun watching their rise.

Country music is going through a bit of a moment and resurgence, and The Castellows have definitely found their niche in the genre.

The Castellows go viral with hunting photos.

Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom are also all outdoorsmen, which is one of the coolest things about them. That was on full display with an awesome Instagram post shared Sunday.

The trio shared multiple hunting photos in a now-viral post. It included Lily with a massive buck and plenty of other cool photos.

Check out the post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You can see several more photos of the buck Lily killed in the post below. The thing is a beast.

There's nothing like some great hunting content to move the needle, and that's one hell of an impressive kill. That's a great buck, and Lily is just the latest country star to shoot a big deer.

Chase Rice and Riley Green have both done the same this hunting season. Stars of the genre are putting on a hunting masterclass.

Props to The Castellows for having an epic Thanksgiving featuring a big buck and guns. That's the kind of stuff you simply love to see. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.