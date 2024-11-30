Country Music Star Kills Massive Trophy Buck, Photos Are Crazy

Riley Green bagged himself an absolutely monster buck.

It feels like we're having a generational hunting run here lately at OutKick. I don't know what it is about this hunting season, but it's been full of awesome content.

Below are a couple quick hitters:

Well, we can now add Riley Green to the list.

Riley Green kills big buck.

The popular country music singer shared several Instagram photos of himself with a giant buck that he killed this week.

This buck is an absolute beast. From the rack to the size of its body, it's a trophy kill if I've ever seen one. It's going to look great mounted in a man cave.

"I’m having a hell of a week," Green captioned the now-viral post.

Fact check: 100% true.

Check out the awesome hunting kill below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's an absolutely incredible deer. That's the kind of buck that keeps a smile on your face for a very long time.

Green is full of excitement and adrenaline. He can't hide his excitement and I don't blame him. Most hunters never get a shot at a buck like that, and the "Jesus Saves" singer has now bagged himself one.

There's nothing better than guys being dudes, and Riley Green smoking a big buck is definitely a reason to crack one open for the boys. Props to Green for the kill of a lifetime. I'll definitely toast to that. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.