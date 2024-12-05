Monster Buck With Shocking Rack Featured On Epic Hunting Wall: PHOTOS

You're going to love what is below if you're a fan of hunting and monster bucks.

As all the OutKick readers know, we've been on a huge hunting kick lately. You guys are loving, I'm loving it and we're not going to stop.

It's simply way too much fun. In fact, we're going to expand on the bangers below:

Now, we have a new data point to include:

The Hookstead Trophy Wall.

Check out one of the coolest trophy walls you'll ever see.

My dad - name redacted for security purposes - a huge hunter. If it's out in nature and he can get a tag for it, odds are he'll give it a shot.

He's been all over the country hunting different animals, and the best part is it led to us eating venison all the time growing up. I think I ate better than kings used to as a child. Venison on demand.

Not only was there more venison to eat than you could ever want, but the trophy wall is legendary. My mother snapped the photo in the tweet below this week, and as you can see it's a trophy wall loaded with epic bucks.

Take a look at your best one and let me know your favorite one at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Truly an insane monument to a hunting career that most people couldn't dream of ever achieving. In case you were wondering my favorite, it's this beast below.

The body on that deer was the biggest I've ever seen in person. It felt like it took up the entire vehicle. Hands down the biggest deer I've ever seen in person with my own eyes, and the rack on it is something most hunters couldn't dream of.

Of course, the location where it was killed will remain classified until further notice.

What do you think of the epic hunting wall and what outdoors items would you like to see more coverage here at OutKick? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.