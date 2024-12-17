Hunter Kills Insane Buck, Shares Amazing Photos
Tyler Jordan scored the buck of a lifetime, and the photo is amazing.
We've been on a very solid and entertaining hunting/outdoors run here at OutKick lately, and it's been great seeing all the different content.
If you haven't already seen some of our biggest hits, you can catch some below:
- Kid rock smokes a big buck.
- My dad's hunting wall goes viral.
- OutKick readers share epic deer photos.
- A member of The Castellows kills a big one.
- Riley Green gets a trophy buck.
- Hunter takes down 20-point buck.
- Chase Rice shoots a big one.
- Albino deer captured on video by my brother-in-law.
- Police chase interrupts deer hunting session.
- Wisconsin hunter kills big 16-point buck.
Tyler Jordan kills huge buck.
Tyler Jordan recently shared some photos of an absolute giant buck he killed in Louisiana, and the size of its rack is mind-boggling.
We've seen some wild hunting photos lately. This one is without question among the best. Give the photos a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
My friends, that is one of the coolest bucks we've ever seen, and the fact it was taken down in Louisiana is a bit wild.
I have to apologize to the state of Louisiana because I had no idea the state produced deer like the one above.
That thing damn near looks like it was cooked up in a lab, and it's going to be gorgeous hanging on a wall wherever Jordan decides to hang it up.
Do you have any great hunting photos? Let me see them at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.