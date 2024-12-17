Hunter Kills Insane Buck, Shares Amazing Photos

Tyler Jordan scored the buck of a lifetime, and the photo is amazing.

We've been on a very solid and entertaining hunting/outdoors run here at OutKick lately, and it's been great seeing all the different content.

Tyler Jordan kills huge buck.

Tyler Jordan recently shared some photos of an absolute giant buck he killed in Louisiana, and the size of its rack is mind-boggling.

We've seen some wild hunting photos lately. This one is without question among the best. Give the photos a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

My friends, that is one of the coolest bucks we've ever seen, and the fact it was taken down in Louisiana is a bit wild.

I have to apologize to the state of Louisiana because I had no idea the state produced deer like the one above.

That thing damn near looks like it was cooked up in a lab, and it's going to be gorgeous hanging on a wall wherever Jordan decides to hang it up.

Massive buck killed by Tyler Jordan. (Credit: Getty Images)

