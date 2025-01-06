Massive Buck Killed, Photo Of Its Rack Is Incredible

My dad smoked an awesome buck, and the proof is outstanding.

While I spent the weekend watching sports and grinding away in the content mines, my dad was on a hunting trip to an undisclosed location.

Not only was he on a hunting trip to an undisclosed location, he did it while dealing with a back injury. That's true grit, and it paid off.

He smoked a 10-point buck that he plans to turn into a European mount. Check out the photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Why are we going with a European mount over a traditional mount? I'm not entirely sure, but in order to get on his hall of fame wall in the lounge (location also classified), it has to be a true monster.

This one is incredibly impressive, but take a gander at some of his other ones below. Any of those bucks would be the kill of a lifetime for most people.

It should be a lot of fun to see what comes next at OutKick Outdoors, and make sure to hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.