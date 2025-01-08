Wolf Pack Descends On Hunter's Location In Terrifying Video, Is Pure Nightmare Fuel: WATCH

One viral video is a blunt reminder that you never know what you're going to find out in nature.

Drury Outdoors shared a video filmed by popular hunter Brittany Kichton of a pack of wolves descending on their location.

While the wolves didn't appear to have malicious intent, you definitely don't want to find yourself staring down an entire pack of wolves in the wild.

It might not end well, and I'm sure it would terrify many people. You can watch the footage below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This reminds me a bit of the story from Wisconsin back in September where a young man had to cherry pie a wolf's face because it got too close to him while hunting.

A wolf alone is unlikely to instigate a problem, but it can't be completely ruled out. An entire pack of wolves is a bit of a different equation.

You're dealing with a lot of animals that are strong, fast and more than capable of killing. They're also excellent communicators. Always keep your head on a swivel when dealing with nature and the animal thunderdome.

Also, I was unfamiliar with Brittany Kichton prior to seeing the video shared by Drury Outdoors. She has a very impressive Instagram presence that looks like it's cut straight out of OutKick Outdoors' pages.

What do you think about the video of a pack of wolves running down on her location?