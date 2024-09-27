Hunter Blows Wolf's Face Apart During Terrifying Encounter: VIDEO

A young Wisconsin hunter got the scare of a lifetime when he had to fight off a pack of wolves.

I've said it too many times to count, and I clearly need to say it again. The animal thunderdome is a crazy thing, and you never know what might happen when you step out into nature.

The wild is untamed. It can be a box of horrors, and that's why I never go without a gun. Whether it's a pissed off animal or an insane person, you'll find me dead out in the wilderness before you find me unarmed.

A gun is what 19-year-old Chase Melton used to possibly save his life against a pack of wolves.

Wisconsin teenager shoots wolf in the face to stop potential attack.

Melton spoke with NBC Newswatch 12 about the terrifying situation he found himself in while duck hunting in Wisconsin, and it's straight out of a horror film.

Melton and two others were duck hunting when a pack of wolves started to surround them and close in. At one point, a wolf got within five feet of Melton. That's when he flipped the safety on his shotgun off and decided it was time to turn the tables.

"To protect us and to protect them, we felt harmed. So, I pulled the trigger," Melton explained. To make the situation even more insane, Melton claims a second wolf then started dragging the one whose face had just been hit away.

You can listen to Melton break down the situation below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That is without a doubt one of the most insane hunting stories that I've ever heard. For those of you who don't know, shooting wolves is huge no-no unless it's an extremely serious situation or under hyper-specific conditions.

Having a pack surround you and one get within touching distance 100% falls under the serious situation category.

At some point, you have to do whatever is necessary to stay safe and not hurt. If that means you have to cherry pie a wolf's skull, then so be it.

If it's a choice between humans or wild animals, the only choice to make every time is the humans.

Fortunately, Melton and his buddies are safe and not hurt. They also now have one of the wildest hunting stories you'll ever hear.