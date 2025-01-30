Hunter Shows Off Coolest Buck Mount You'll Ever See: PHOTO

A deer hunter put together arguably the coolest mount you'll ever see after an all-time great kill.

Hunter kills buck….with the head of another attached to its rack.

Recently, a 2023 kill by Brock Mkasymiw went viral because he killed a big buck….carrying the head of another stuck in its antlers.

It was some barbaric level stuff with a "Game of Thrones" vibe, but also incredibly cool.

Well, we have a very cool update. Brock showed off the mount he had made of the two deer stuck together, and it's one of the coolest things I've ever seen.

If I think it's neat, then I'm sure there's a very high chance you will too.

Without a doubt, one of the most elite mounts I've seen. I would just crack beers, grab a chair and stare at that thing all day long if it were mine.

There are a lot of cool hunting stories. Killing a buck is what every deer hunter wants to do. Killing one that comes with a free extra set of antlers attached to it is next level.

That's the stuff hunters dream about. Just guys being dudes at its finest. Also, if you want to see what monster bucks look like, I suggest you take a glance at my dad's hunting wall below.

It's Tier One level stuff when it comes to hunting, and there are probably dozens more that were big but not big enough to make the cut.

