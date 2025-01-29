Hunter Kills Buck....With Another Head Attached To Its Rack, Photos Are Mind-Boggling

A hunter pulled off the kill of a lifetime, and the photos might be unlike anything you've ever seen before.

Hunter kills buck….with the head of another attached to its rack.

Drury Outdoors shared a photo of a buck taken down, and this isn't like anything we've seen all hunting season.

The deer had the head of another buck stuck in its rack when Brock Maksymiw shot it in November 2023. It was literally just walking around with a decapitated head stuck in its antlers.

The insane photos are, once again, going viral due to the fact Drury Outdoors shared them on X on Monday night.

Buckle up before taking a look below because it's absolutely unreal

We've seen a lot of crazy stuff over the years at OutKick when it comes to nature and the animal thunderdome. There are too many examples to list here.

That is without question right at the top of the list. I'm not even sure what I would do if I was hunting and saw something like this walk out in front of me.

I'd probably think I was hallucinating. It's out of a horror movie. Almost gives me "Yellowjackets" vibes. Yet, it's very real and Brock has an incredible story I'm sure he's been telling nonstop since 2023.

What do you think of the incredibly rare kill?