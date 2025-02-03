Country Music Stars Shows Off Insane Hunting Kill: PHOTOS

Country music star Riley Green continues to show off his hunting skills.

Riley Green shows off hunting photos.

Well, Riley Green fired up his fans after a recent duck hunting trip that looks like it was very successful. He shared several photos on Instagram of his haul, and it's pretty epic.

There's nothing like some hunting content to warm the soul on a frosty February morning. You simply love to see it.

It's also something Riley Green fans are used to seeing. The man crushes it when it comes to hunting. The "Jesus Saves" singer is a very skilled outdoorsman.

Seriously, check out the massive buck below. It's a monster.

Let's hope Riley Green keeps crushing it in the hunting game because it's great for OutKick Outdoors.