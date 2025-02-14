Monster 15-Point Buck Shot In Kansas, Photo Is Shocking

A hunter bagged the buck of a lifetime while bow hunting in Kansas.

OutKick Outdoors (bookmark the page and check it regularly for lots of fun and awesome nature content) has been rolling, and we have a lot of fire content still on the way.

Below are some of my favorite hunting pieces. Check out them all and then let me know your favorite one at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Mississippi hunter smokes massive buck.

Well, I hope you're sitting down because we have a new piece today that is nothing short of epic. Drury Outdoors shared a photo of a 15-point buck harvested in Kansas, and the photo might be the coolest thing you see all day.

Give it a look below, and definitely let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Something tells me you're going to be just as impressed as I was when I saw it.

There are big bucks, and then there's however you want to describe that beast below. Look at the thickness of its rack.

That thing doesn't have antlers. It has weapons growing out of its head. That's the king of the forest, and it's now going to be, hopefully, mounted on a wall and harvested for its meat.

Remember, we're at the top of the food chain, and there's nothing wrong with harvesting animals in order to enjoy some great steaks.

I grew up eating venison steaks multiple times a week. It's hard to beat that. Lean venison is delicious, and anyone who disagrees just simply hasn't it prepared properly.

Props to the hunter who brought this buck down. You love to see it, and it's another great example of hunters putting in work. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.