Hunter Kills Massive Buck, Photos Are Incredible

Hunter kills big buck in Missouri.

Buckmasters recently tweeted out a pair of photos of a buck killed with a bow in Missouri by a man named Caleb Stack.

It's a thing of pure beauty.

We've been on an incredible hunting run lately, and this buck taken down by Caleb Stack is definitely worthy of some coverage.

There are few things cooler in life than killing a monster buck that you can mount in your man cave. It's on the bucket list of every serious hunter, and it's not hard to figure out why.

Having a bunch of gorgeous mounts isn't just fun to look at. It's a great talking point for when the boys come over, and the deer above is going to look awesome up on a wall.

It might even be big enough to earn a spot on my dad's wall of fame.

