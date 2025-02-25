Hunter Kills Massive Buck, Photos Are Incredible

A hunter bagged a gorgeous buck in Missouri.

 Hunter kills big buck in Missouri.

Buckmasters recently tweeted out a pair of photos of a buck killed with a bow in Missouri by a man named Caleb Stack.

It's a thing of pure beauty.

Give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

We've been on an incredible hunting run lately, and this buck taken down by Caleb Stack is definitely worthy of some coverage.

There are few things cooler in life than killing a monster buck that you can mount in your man cave. It's on the bucket list of every serious hunter, and it's not hard to figure out why.

Having a bunch of gorgeous mounts isn't just fun to look at. It's a great talking point for when the boys come over, and the deer above is going to look awesome up on a wall.

It might even be big enough to earn a spot on my dad's wall of fame.

Let me know what you think of this buck being taken down in Missouri at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Also, feel free to send any cool hunting content you have my way. If it's good enough, we might just feature it on the site!

