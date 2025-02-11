Hunter Kills Outrageously Massive Buck, Photo Is Mind-Boggling

A woman in Mississippi smoked one of the biggest bucks you'll ever see, and the photo is epic.

Mississippi hunter smokes massive buck.

Buckmasters hopped on X Sunday morning to share a hunting photo that will have have your head spinning in circles.

A woman named Ashlyn Lee smoked a 17-point buck in Grenada, Mississippi, and the animal is an absolute beast.

Seriously, look at the size of that buck's rack. That's not the kind of deer you often see walking through the woods.

That's a once in a lifetime kind of kill. Its antlers look like they're half the height of the woman who killed it!

It's a beast through and through, and I say that with all the respect in the world for the animal. It's even big enough that it could find itself on my dad's hall of fame wall.

If you've never seen it before, you can check it out below. There are plenty of other big ones that didn't make the cut.

