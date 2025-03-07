Hunter Kills Massive Elk, Photo Is Mind-Boggling
We have one of the most insane elk hunting photos that you'll ever see.
Hunter kills massive elk.
Well, I hope you're sitting down because the photo we have today is absolutely wild. Eastmans' Hunting shared a photo Sunday morning of an elk that a hunter bagged, and it's unreal.
Check it out below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Of all the hunting content we've seen over the past few weeks, there's no doubt this photo is among the best.
That bull is massive. Look at its antlers! It's a beast, and while I'm sure it will also taste great, it's going to look even better than it tastes when it's put on a wall.
That mount will be the stuff of legend in a man cave or lounge.
