Massive Bucks Caught On Video Beating The Tar Out Of Each Other: WATCH

A pair of bucks were captured on video sparring, and the footage is must-watch.

Well, we have another banger of a video, courtesy of Buckmasters Nation. A man picked up a bar of bucks going at it in the woods, and it was a hell of a battle.

For those of you who don't know, bucks like to get after it with each other during the rut or they might just spar for the hell of it.

Turns out humans and other mammals might not be all that different! The sound of antlers smacking together is one of the coolest sounds in the nature world.

The crack damn near sounds like a bullet going off. It immediately alerts you if you're in the woods and hear it.

It's also a common call tactic for hunters to use antlers and simulate a fight in order to draw bucks in. After all, if they think there's some action going on, they're going to want a piece of it.

In this case, the battle was picked up on video, and that's a huge win for the internet.

