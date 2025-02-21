Hunter Smokes Several Massive Bucks, Photos Are Insane

A hunter might have pulled off the most impressive season we've ever seen.

OutKick Outdoors (bookmark the page and check it regularly for lots of fun and awesome nature content) is on fire, and it's only going to get bigger from here.

Below are some of my favorite hunting pieces. Check out them all and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Hunter smokes multiple massive buck.

Buckmasters shared several photos of bucks killed by Matthew Jennings this season, and it's borderline pornographic.

He killed six monsters across Missouri, Illinois, Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Oklahoma. The photos are absolutely nuts.

Take a look at all six photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Generally speaking, people are happy if they nail one monster buck. That's a win for anyone. Apparently, Matthew Jennings likes to take things to a new level.

He took down six monsters in a single season. Most people would be lucky to get one of those bucks over the course of an entire career hunting.

This dude bagged six of them! Those would definitely qualify for my dad's wall of fame.

Let me know what you think of his kills at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Love all things hunting/fishing/camping/outdoors? Follow OutKick OutDoors on Instagram and TikTok!