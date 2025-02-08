Hunter Kills Insane Buck, Photos Are Shocking

A hunter in Alabama scored the kill of a lifetime.

Well, we now have another one to add to the list, and it comes from Buckmasters out of Alabama.

"For a deer to get 7.5 years old in Alabama says a lot and to successfully harvest one that big is even harder to come by! This Talladega County monster weighed in at 216lbs and scored 148 7/8 inches! Congrats Jamey Davis on a once in a lifetime whitetail," the publication wrote on Instagram Thursday when sharing the epic photos.

Check out the monster buck below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's an absolutely gorgeous buck, and anyone who says otherwise has no idea what they're talking about.

That's the kind of deer that you talk about forever over beers with the boys. Look at the thickness of that deer's antlers.

It's a thing of beauty, and perfect for the OutKick Outdoors experience.

Props to Jamey for taking down one of the biggest bucks we've ever seen. That will have the boys buzzing for a long time.