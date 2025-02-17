Hunter Misses Shockingly Easy Shot In Viral Video: WATCH

A viral video shows a hunter missing what might be one of the easiest shots you'll ever see.

OutKick Outdoors (bookmark the page and check it regularly for the best outdoors content on the web) has been crushing, and we're just getting started.

Below are some of my favorite hunting pieces. Check out them all and then let me know your favorite one at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Hunter misses easy shot in intense situation.

The popular X account @Mrgunsngear posted a video Sunday of a man boar hunting with a shotgun….and it didn't go well!

The man got a clean look at a boar probably less than 10 yards away and somehow managed to miss the point blank shot.

All hell broke loose at that point. Watch the absurd video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hate to Monday morning quarterback this situation, but how the hell do you miss that shot? How do you possibly miss at that distance?

I'm not one to brag, but I once smoked a rabbit at 80 yards with a Ruger 10/22 and a cheap scope. Shooting isn't that hard. It's shockingly simple, which is why this video is outrageous.

Don't take my word for it. Look at some of the reactions below.

Here's some free advice for everyone that might save your life if you find yourself in a dicey situation. Carry a pistol in a holster than you can draw pretty quick from. If your main firearm suffers a malfunction or runs out of ammo, it is always faster to transition to a pistol than fix that problem.

The last situation you want to find yourself in is one where you can't get another shot off because you're dry or don't have a backup gun. Of course, none of that matters if you don't miss a shot at a distance you could spit.

What do you think of the video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.