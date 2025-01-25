Monster Buck Killed By Hunter, Footage Is Epic: WATCH

We have a stunning video of a monster buck being bagged, and you definitely don't want to miss it.

Hunter takes down massive buck.

We recently had a story about a big buck that was filmed, but wasn't shot. Well, buckle up because we have a change of pace today.

We have one going down.

Drury Outdoors shared a video of Ben Stahlman and his fiancée taking down an absolutely gorgeous deer that is going to look awesome on a wall.

Will it be in the mancave or elsewhere? That's a debate for another day. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, look at the size of that thing's rack. It was a beast, and it's now been taken down in an awesome hunt.

That's what it's all about. I'm sure the meat is going to be delicious and whatever mount is put up is going to be a great conversation starter.

It's just too easy to sit back and enjoy this kind of content.

Let me know what you think of the buck at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to send me all your hunting stories.