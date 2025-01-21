Insane Buck Captured On Video, Footage Is Mind-Boggling: WATCH

A gorgeous buck was captured on video, and it's a must-watch for fans of nature and hunting.

OutKick Outdoors (bookmark this page and check it all the time for the best content on the web) is blowing up with more hunting content than I'm capable of keeping track of. There's a never-ending stream of new stuff to see and enjoy.

Below are a few of my personal favorite hunting pieces:

OutKick reader kills big buck.

Now, we have a new video, but this one is a bit different. Instead of an animal getting smoked and hung up on a wall, a person in Iowa captured a majestic buck walking through a cornfield.

This one didn't get put down in order to fill the freezer. Instead, it just walked off in all of its beauty and power.

Check out the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@Outkick.com.

See, not every single video has to be of a buck after it's been killed. Do I love those videos and photos? Of course I do because I'm a proud American who loves hunting content.

Remember, animals get cold this time of year. Make sure to bring them inside and warm them up by grilling them. Okay, that's enough boomer jokes for me today, but you get the point.

If you want to see a gorgeous buck that was killed, check out the one in the tweet below.

Do you have any great hunting content you want to share? Hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.