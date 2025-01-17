Hunter Kills Massive Buck, Shares Epic Photo

An OutKick reader started his 2025 with a bang by taking down a huge buck.

OutKick Outdoors (bookmark this page and check it daily for the best outdoor content on the internet) is rolling, and it's been a ton of fun watching it grow. The readers have played a huge role in its success and will continue to. We're just getting started, and you guys are crushing it by sending in stuff all the time.

OutKick reader kills big buck.

An OutKick reader named Danny reached out on Thursday to share a photo of a beautiful mule deer he killed in Colorado on his own land.

Nothing like killing a monster buck on your own land. That's what America is all about. Take a look at the deer he harvested below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

An OutKick reader killed a massive buck, and shared a great photo. What are the details? (Credit: Danny Morton)

If that doesn't get your heart racing a little bit, then you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse because it's awesome.

That's going to look great mounted on a wall if that's what Danny decides to do. Or, he could also do a European mount like my dad is doing for his latest kill.

No matter what, it's a great kill and an awesome hunting story for Danny to tell for a long time. Do you have a fun hunting story or great pictures? Send them my way:  David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.