Hunter Kills Massive Buck, Shares Epic Photo

An OutKick reader started his 2025 with a bang by taking down a huge buck.

OutKick Outdoors (bookmark this page and check it daily for the best outdoor content on the internet) is rolling, and it's been a ton of fun watching it grow. The readers have played a huge role in its success and will continue to. We're just getting started, and you guys are crushing it by sending in stuff all the time.

Below are a few of my personal favorite hunting pieces:

OutKick reader kills big buck.

An OutKick reader named Danny reached out on Thursday to share a photo of a beautiful mule deer he killed in Colorado on his own land.

Nothing like killing a monster buck on your own land. That's what America is all about. Take a look at the deer he harvested below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If that doesn't get your heart racing a little bit, then you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse because it's awesome.

That's going to look great mounted on a wall if that's what Danny decides to do. Or, he could also do a European mount like my dad is doing for his latest kill.

No matter what, it's a great kill and an awesome hunting story for Danny to tell for a long time. Do you have a fun hunting story or great pictures? Send them my way: David.Hookstead@outkick.com.