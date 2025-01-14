Moose Crushes Man's Car In Wild Viral Video: WATCH

Another incredible animal thunderdome video is making the rounds online.

Well, we have a bit of a vibe shift today. An old video from 2023 was resurfaced and brushed off by the folks over at Whiskey Riff, and it's 100% a must-watch nature video.

A young moose ran into a man's vehicle for seemingly no reason at all. It just ran up and crushed it. Check out the stunning footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tough day for the moose! It was just out for a run in the snow, and found itself head butting a vehicle. To its credit, it bounced up and just walked it off.

It's also a bit surprising the man's windshield didn't shatter seeing as how hard it was hit.

