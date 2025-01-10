Country Music Star Kills Monster Buck, Shares Incredible Photos
Country music star Koe Wetzel started 2025 with a bang.
OutKick Outdoors (bookmark this page and check it regularly for the best outdoor content on the internet) has turned into an unstoppable force, and it's been a ton of fun watching it grow. The readers have played a huge role in its success and will continue to. We're just getting started.
Below are a few of my personal favorite hunting pieces:
- My dad smokes a big buck.
- Kid rock smokes a big buck.
- My dad's hunting wall goes viral.
- OutKick readers share epic deer photos.
- A member of The Castellows kills a big one.
- Riley Green gets a trophy buck.
- Hunter takes down 20-point buck.
- Chase Rice shoots a big one.
- Albino deer captured on video by my brother-in-law.
- Police chase interrupts deer hunting session.
- Wisconsin hunter kills big 16-point buck.
- Hunter goes viral with awesome buck.
Country music star Koe Wetzel bags a nice buck.
There are plenty of great ways to start a new year. You can do it by crushing a few beers with the boys, getting a jump start on work…..or you can do what the rising country star did to ring in 2025:
Tag and bag a beautiful buck.
The "High Road" singer shared an Instagram post this week that featured a gorgeous buck he shot down in Texas.
"2025 is off to a great start! Happy New Year yall," Wetzel wrote on the post. It's certainly off to a great start. There's no doubt about that. Check out the photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
What a hunting run we're on, and it never gets old. Whether it's a regular person, my dad or a country music star, it's always great to see hunting content.
His fans also loved it, and commented on the post with the following:
- That’ll do!! Congrats man! Awesome buck.
- Congratulations to ya Koe on your successful adventure and incredible buck respect
- YESSSSIR
- That hat has seen some things
- Tank hell yea
- HAMMER
- IF ITS BROWN ITS DOWN
- Look at that rack!! Congrats!
- Hot damn!
It's going to look great mounted on a wall. It has mancave written all over it. Hang it right near the TV or over the mini-fridge and call it a day.
Now, is it the best buck we've seen the past few months? No, but it's still a real beauty.
Do you have any awesome hunting photos you want to share? Send them to me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.