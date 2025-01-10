Country Music Star Kills Monster Buck, Shares Incredible Photos

Country music star Koe Wetzel started 2025 with a bang.

OutKick Outdoors (bookmark this page and check it regularly for the best outdoor content on the internet) has turned into an unstoppable force, and it's been a ton of fun watching it grow. The readers have played a huge role in its success and will continue to. We're just getting started.

Below are a few of my personal favorite hunting pieces:

Country music star Koe Wetzel bags a nice buck.

There are plenty of great ways to start a new year. You can do it by crushing a few beers with the boys, getting a jump start on work…..or you can do what the rising country star did to ring in 2025:

Tag and bag a beautiful buck.

The "High Road" singer shared an Instagram post this week that featured a gorgeous buck he shot down in Texas.

"2025 is off to a great start! Happy New Year yall," Wetzel wrote on the post. It's certainly off to a great start. There's no doubt about that. Check out the photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What a hunting run we're on, and it never gets old. Whether it's a regular person, my dad or a country music star, it's always great to see hunting content.

His fans also loved it, and commented on the post with the following:

That’ll do!! Congrats man! Awesome buck.

Congratulations to ya Koe on your successful adventure and incredible buck respect

YESSSSIR

That hat has seen some things

Tank hell yea

HAMMER

IF ITS BROWN ITS DOWN

Look at that rack!! Congrats!

Hot damn!

It's going to look great mounted on a wall. It has mancave written all over it. Hang it right near the TV or over the mini-fridge and call it a day.

Now, is it the best buck we've seen the past few months? No, but it's still a real beauty.

Do you have any awesome hunting photos you want to share? Send them to me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.