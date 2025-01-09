Great White Shark Caught Off Florida Coast, Photos Are Awesome

Some guys on a fishing trip off the coast of Florida hauled in an awesome shark.

Great white shark caught off the coast of Florida.

While we've been loaded up with hunting content, we certainly don't turn a blind eye to other parts of nature and the animal thunderdome.

That brings us to some great fishing photos out of Florida. RunForTheReels - a Florida-based shark fishing company - shared photos of a great white shark that was hauled in off the east coast of Florida. While it's not the size of the shark from "Jaws," it's still an impressive catch.

"I am very pleased to announce that Run For The Reels just caught the second ever recorded Great White (carcharodon carcharias) on the east coast of FL! We are incredibly honored and humbled by this catch," the company wrote on Instagram.

Check out the awesome photos below

While I enjoy nature and photos/videos of kills, I'm not a big fan of the ocean. It's hard for me to get excited about being in the water when I can't see what's under my feet.

There are also a lot of creatures in the water that I want no part of. Having said that, these photos are pretty neat. I recognize great OutKick Outdoors content when I see it, and that's exactly what these photos are.

Props to these dudes for hauling in a great white shark. There's no doubt it's awesome.