Hunter Kills Outrageous Elk, Is One Of The Biggest You'll Ever See: PHOTO

A hunter smoked one of the biggest elks you'll ever see walking on this planet.

OutKick Outdoors (bookmark this page and check it regularly for the best outdoor content on the internet) has been on a great run over the past few weeks going back to around Thanksgiving.

We've simply been unstoppable. Below are a few of our most popular hunting pieces:

Hunter kills massive elk, and son shares epic photos

Well, we now have a new one to add to the list, and it's an absolutely massive elk that will have your head spinning.

Hunter Casey Brooks killed an elk at the end of December that is so big that it has to be seen to be believed, according to an Instagram post by his son Beau.

Beau wrote the following on Instagram:

"The King of Elk Hunting: 480 4/8 Net! @caseybrooks65 A lifelong dream has been fulfilled—my father, Casey Brooks, has done it! Potential official confirmation, he has shattered the world record for a Rocky Mountain elk taken with a bow, potentially dethroning both the Pope and Young record (449 4/8 net) and Spider Bull’s all-time Boone and Crockett record. This bull scored an unbelievable 480 4/8 net and 490 4/8 gross, officially green-scored by a Boone and Crockett scorer. For as long as I can remember, my dad has been chasing giant bulls, coming incredibly close to this moment multiple times. He currently holds the #3 (436") and #4 (430") Pope and Young non-typical records, and has taken an astounding 12 bulls over 400 inches and 86 bull elk in total with a bow. But this bull—this absolute monarch—stands above them all. Dad and his friends had been tracking this bull for years, finding sheds and keeping tabs on him. This year, with the coveted raffle tag in hand, Dad committed to the hunt. The season allowed him to pursue the bull from September 1 through December 31, and he hunted relentlessly. Finally, in December, the bull reappeared, and Dad began his final push. He underestimated just how massive the bull was, thinking its sheer body size made the antlers appear smaller than they actually were. But when the moment of truth came, on the very last day of the hunt, Dad’s instincts and perseverance paid off. What makes this achievement even more incredible is the adversity Dad faced along the way. In December, he survived a near-fatal car accident, colliding head-on with a snowplow. By some miracle, he walked away with a fractured wrist and a torn rotator cuff—injuries that would have sidelined most hunters. But not Casey Brooks. With adrenaline coursing through him and a determination that defied the odds, he made the perfect shot, sealing his place in elk hunting history. And he did it his way—no guides, just a passionate crew of family and friends by his side, sharing the journey and the joy. Thank you all our friends and family who helped !! #elkhunting #worldrecord #elkcalling #elkhunting #huntriven"

You can check out the incredible photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's the kind of elk that is a game-changer. That's the kind of elk that you don't ever stop talking about. Look at the antlers on that thing!

It's not the elk of a lifetime. That might be the elk of a generation. It's an absolute beast by every metric, and that's what we love to see here at OutKick when talking about the outdoors.

What's interesting is that it doesn't appear that the exact location of the kill is known. Not that it's critically important, but I did find it a bit interesting. I'm guessing it clearly happened somewhere in the region of the Rockies, judging from the photos.

What do you think of the elk taken down by Casey Brooks? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.