Secretary Of Education Nominee Linda McMahon Confirms She Would Fight To Keep Males Out Of Women's Sports

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled, "Keeping Men out of Women's Sports." The purpose of the order is right in the name.

Trump's order only applies to public institutions and mostly affects schools, colleges and universities. Thus, one of the duties of the new Secretary of Education will be to enforce this order and make sure schools are following federal law.

Trump's nominee, Linda McMahon, spoke at her Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday and pledged to do exactly that.

"Women should feel safe in their locker rooms. They should feel safe in their spaces. They shouldn't have to be exposed to men undressing in front of them... We want to make sure that Title IX, which is the law, is enforced," McMahon said.

Of course, the Biden Administration attempted to change Title IX to make it so that "gender identity" superseded biological sex.

He failed to make that a reality because, well, it's a rejection of reality. Americans overwhelmingly voted Republican in the presidential election, House elections and Senate elections partly because Republicans promised to protect women and girls.

And so far, they are keeping that promise. In addition to Trump's order and McMahon's pledge, the House recently passed the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" and a similar bill is under consideration in the Senate.

It's fascinating that the Democratic Party, which purportedly is all-in on women's rights, supports males in women's sports. Of course, there is no controversy around females "identifying" as boys and men to enter men's sports, bathrooms or locker rooms.

So, this is a one-sided issue where Democrats have chosen to protect the males who "identify" as girls and women over, you know, girls and women.

Thankfully, the American people made their voices heard and told the United States government that they reject males in women's sports, bathrooms and locker rooms.

A big win for common sense.