Trump Delivers On Campaign Promise, Bans Males From Women's Sports, Locker Rooms At Public Schools

President Donald Trump, surrounded by dozens of pro-woman advocates including OutKick's Riley Gaines, officially signed an executive order to, effectively, ban males from women's sports and locker rooms.

In addition to adult advocates, Trump also invited many young female athletes to take part in the signing ceremony.

Now, it's important to note that Trump's order only applies to public institutions, like K-12 schools and colleges and universities, and not private sporting bodies.

It's also important to note that Trump's order means that any school that decides to break this rule would be subject to losing its federal funding. Schools could, theoretically, still refuse to comply, but that's unlikely given the financial consequences.

"With my action this afternoon, we are putting every school receiving taxpayer dollars on notice that if you let men take over women's sports teams or invade [their] locker rooms… there will be no federal funding," Trump said to applause from the gathered crowd.

As OutKick previously reported, this does not entirely end males competing in women's sports.

From our previous report:

As XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey recently told OutKick, "Executive orders do not impact any sports within the Olympic movement, which includes all athletes competing under the auspices of United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the individual sport governing bodies.

"They also don’t impact private races like the Boston Marathon or, in many cases, private schools like Waldorf in San Francisco," Sey continued. "Until the USOPC makes the same rule the executive orders put forward, more than 70% of youth/adult sports go unaffected."

Sey referenced Waldorf in San Francisco because there is currently a trans-identifying male dominating three separate girls' sports at the high school level.

In signing this executive order, President Trump delivered on a campaign promise to ban males from women's sports – at least as far as what's within his scope of power as president.

While there's work to be done, it's refreshing to see a presidential candidate make a promise to voters and immediately follow through.

President Trump took office just over two weeks ago, and has already delivered on a campaign promise, one of many from Trump during his first 17 days in office.