Donald Trump Says He Would 'Ban' Biological Men From Women's Sports If Elected

Speaking to a large group of women in Pennsylvania, former United States President Donald Trump made his position on biological men competing in women's sports crystal clear.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner hosted the event, and she asked the room how many of the women present "are worried about biological men and boys competing in women's sports."

Faulkner notes that every hand in the room went into the air.

"It's so crazy," Trump said after the women put their hands down, and there were some chuckles among the crowd.

Then, one of the women asks Trump directly: "How do you plan on addressing the transgender issue in women's sports?"

"It's such an easy question," Trump begins. "We're not going to let it happen."

Trump then talked about how Blaire Fleming, the transgender player on the San Jose State women's volleyball team, spiked a ball into the face of a woman on the San Diego State team.

"So how do you stop it?" Faulkner asked Trump.

"You just ban it," Trump replied to a raucous applause from the crowd.

Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country, put her support behind Trump's clear position on the issue.

While many people assume that Donald Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris, supports allowing biological men in sports, that's unclear.

Harris has not openly discussed the issue during this campaign cycle. OutKick has asked her campaign multiple times to provide us with the Vice President's position, but the campaign has never once responded to requests.

While the Biden Administration has attempted to radically overhaul Title IX, there are no specific mentions of athletics in any of the new policies.

Biden has previously proposed legislation that would stop "categorical bans" of transgender athletes competing in women's sports, but leaves the door open for schools to step in – particularly at the high school and college levels – and disallow biological men to compete in women's sports.

In other words, the Biden Administration – which, obviously, Vice President Harris is part of – has attempted to straddle the fence on the issue.

Why?

Simple. The radical left-wing of the Democratic Party wants transgender people to be able to do whatever they want, whenever they want, regardless of how it affects everyone else.

If that means playing in women's sports, even if born male, so be it.

However, Biden and Harris also realize that the vast majority of Americans do not agree with this view. While they want to go along with the radical left wing, they haven't forgotten that they are trying to win an election.

Strongly supporting allowing biological men in women's sports is not how to win an election because it's an extremely unpopular position.

Which should tell you all you need to know, by the way.