San Jose State's Blaire Fleming Delivers Vicious Spike To Opponent's Face: VIDEO

San Jose State's trans volleyball player, Blaire Fleming, took the court on Thursday night to face the San Diego State women's volleyball team. The Spartans suffered their second loss of the year, but Fleming received attention after committing a hard spike that knocked down an SDSU player.

While it's one thing to document the differences in strength between male and female athletes, witnessing the evidence on video is truly a remarkable revelation in the debate.

SDSU Player Shakes Off Dangerous Spike From SJSU's Blaire Fleming

Video from Thursday's match showcased the exceptional strength and physical advantage that Fleming — a 6-foot-1 athlete born with XY chromosomes (male) — boasts competing against women on the volleyball court.

ICONS — the organization spearheading a lawsuit against the NCAA — relayed the footage of Fleming's spike, which struck SDSU's Keira Herron.

The velocity from Fleming's spike hit Herron in the face, knocking the 5-foot-7 junior to the floor.

An audible gasp from the San Jose State home crowd put the exclamation point on the astonishing hit by Fleming. Thankfully, Herron got up and brushed off the hit, which left her visibly pink in the face.

The Spartans lost in three straight sets to the Aztecs, which committed to playing against the Spartans despite a recent spree of forfeitures.

Four teams have backed out from competition against Fleming's San Jose team as concern over female student-athletes' safety looms throughout the Spartans women's volleyball team's season.

All four teams refused to outright name their respective reasons for forfeiting their matches.

A resounding message in ICONS, OutKick's Riley Gaines and more female activists have called for the NCAA to step in and take action against SJSU's inclusion of Fleming, also contending that these female student-athletes must be protected from themselves.

As Brooke Slusser, Fleming's teammate and SJSU co-captain, told OutKick in an interview on October 4, women are willing to compete against Fleming to not give up the arduous preparation that earned them a spot in women's collegiate volleyball.

On the same day that Fleming's spike hit Herron, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn highlighted an attempt by Senate Democrats to block her efforts to name October 10 "American Girls in Sports Day," intended as a sign of solidarity with female athletes against the addition of trans athletes to women's sports.

October 10 (10/10) can be represented as "XX" in Roman numerals, which also depicts women's XX chromosomes, and relays a message to promote the importance of preserving women's rights to compete exclusively against other women in collegiate sports.

In 2022, 17-year-old female volleyball player Payton McNabb received national attention after being on the end of a devastating hit to the head from a trans athlete's spike during a match, which led to long-lasting head and neck injuries.

Since McNabb and more cases, women's rights activists vying for the protection of Title IX from redefinition pushed by the Biden administration and the NCAA have extensively highlighted potential hazards of pitting men against women in physical competition.

As Slusser told OutKick, it would not be a surprise if more women's volleyball teams forfeited upcoming matches to protect their athletes.

