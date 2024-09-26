ICONS Sends Letter To Mountain West Schools, Calls For Action Against SJSU, Trans Athlete Blaire Fleming

The Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS) is leading the charge in a lawsuit against the NCAA to safeguard women's sports from the participation of transgender athletes.

ICONS just penned an exclusive letter, sent to OutKick, urging the Mountain West Conference and schools under the conference to step up and defend women from the potential risks of competing against men and save women's rights under Title IX.

Playing under the conference is San Jose State University, which currently allows Brayden "Blaire" Fleming to compete against women and holds an undefeated 9-0 record after defeating Fresno State in a four-set victory on Tuesday.

As OutKick's Mark Harris reported, ICONS previously sent a demand letter to the NCAA to keep women's sports exclusive to female athletes.

OutKick has extensively covered ICONS' battle to protect women's rights under Title IX, including the latest development featuring Brooke Slusser, a teammate of Blaire Fleming's at SJSU, who joined the lawsuit against the NCAA for allowing Fleming's inclusion.

ICONS sent its letter to every Mountain West Conference School, addressing the conference president for failing to "act immediately and decisively to protect and support women volleyball players and their rights to equal athletic opportunities and fair and safe competition."

It was another major step by the organization to stand up for women's rights.

ICONS Puts The Pressure on SJSU's Conference Regarding Blaire Fleming

ICONS' latest letter highlighted conversations that the group has had with "distraught student-athletes and their parents, coaches, and administrators throughout the Mountain West Conference (MWC) regarding a crisis in MWC women’s volleyball."

"Our goal is to protect the female category in sports for every woman and girl at every level," the letter to the conference read.

Schools Included In The MWC

Air Force

Boise State

Colorado State

Fresno State

Nevada

New Mexico

San Diego State

San Jose State

UNLV

Utah State

Wyoming

Concern regarding Fleming's inclusion has stretched beyond SJSU.

Other universities, such as Southern Utah and the University of Wyoming, have discussed competing against SJSU.

Southern Utah canceled a match against SJSU on Sept. 14, though the religious institution's reasoning was not explicitly stated.

The University of Wyoming held discussions about forfeiting its upcoming Oct. 5 match against Fleming and the Spartans but ultimately stuck with competing.

ICONS called out the conference for "violating federal law by implementing and enforcing the NCAA transgender eligibility policies."

"To protect your women student-athletes your school’s team must do the same and more," the letter said, referencing Southern Utah's withdrawal over the dangers of permitting Fleming to compete against women.

Male volleyball players competing against women have posed physical dangers, notably in the case of Payton McNabb, as previously covered at OutKick.

In 2022, the 17-year-old sustained a devastating head and neck injury while playing against a transgender volleyball player.

Regarding Fleming, the 6-foot-1 player's exceptional leaping and spiking abilities displayed an outright advantage over women, with some of his spikes traveling at 80 mph.

The regulation net height for women's college volleyball is 7 feet 4 1/8 inches, while for men's college volleyball, it is 7 feet 11 5/8 inches.

ICONS highlighted those physical dangers in its letter, putting the onus on the conference to take action.

"You must act immediately to put a stop to the injustice which you are condoning and supporting," the letter states.

"Study after peer-reviewed study has shown clear performance advantages for males in sport pre-puberty. Studies also clearly show that male advantage continues to exist even after attempts to suppress testosterone.

"Therefore, due to enduring sex-based physical differences between men and women, the only way sport can be safe, fair and equal for women is to maintain a protected female category that excludes male competitors. "

ICONS also highlighted the concern that men have been present on women's teams, raising issues regarding locker room privileges. This has led to serious mental and emotional damage for women who have suffered through sexual assault. Additionally, cases of trans athletes have involved exposing male genitalia without consent.

"We expect you to act immediately to comply with the law and your duty to protect your women athletes, this includes immediately finding Blaire Fleming (and any other male) ineligible to compete in MWC women’s competitions, withdrawing from any competition in which any male competes, and public rejection of the NCAA TEP (Transgender Eligibility Policy)."

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE:

