Trans Volleyball Player Keeps SJSU Season Perfect With 16 Kills, Spartans Social Media Turns Off Comments

San Jose State University's transgender volleyball player dominated, once again, during a Tuesday night match against Fresno State — extending the team's perfect season start to 9-0 (1-0 Mountain West conference).

What else would you expect from a male competitor (6'1") towering over female opponents?

Trans senior Blaire Fleming — born Brayden Fleming — led the SJSU Lady Spartans to a four-set victory (3-1) over Fresno State on Tuesday.

Spartans teammate Brooke Slusser dominated — the right way — on Tuesday night with 35 assists and 13 digs for SJSU.

As OutKick's Amber Harding Snyder reported on Tuesday, Slusser, a co-captain who previously roomed with Fleming without knowing Fleming's background, joined the ongoing lawsuit against the NCAA.

The lawsuit seeks to hold the organization accountable for allowing men to compete against women under a false definition of Title IX.

Title IX was originally intended to protect women but is now being manipulated to include trans athletes under the guise of inclusion, the lawsuit alleges.

Harding Snyder writes that the class-action lawsuit, initially filed in March, states that the NCAA has knowingly violated Title IX, the federal statute that ensures equal opportunity for men and women in college education and sports.

Spartans Social Media Shuts Down Comments After Tuesday's Dominant Win

Instead of celebrating their team's dominating win, the Spartans' social media decided to disable comments on their posts to prevent followers from discussing the unfortunate truth about the SJSU team.

Fleming and the Spartans take on Boise State on Saturday to pursue an unprecedented 10-0 start.

Blaire Fleming's addition to the San Jose State women's volleyball team was once considered one of the best-kept secrets in collegiate sports.

Fleming graduated from John Champe High School in Virginia in 2020, where Fleming competed on the girls' volleyball team. Fleming also played for the Virginia Juniors girls' club team.

The Dangers of Including A Trans Volleyball Player

Fleming then joined SJSU and is dominating as its outside and right-side hitter. Fleming's inclusion on the team has created legitimate safety concerns due to the speed with which Fleming strikes the ball. Fleming's kills have been measured to travel at a speed of 80 mph.

Individuals in contact with OutKick and near San Jose who attended Fleming's previous matches have pointed to Fleming's exceptional leaping abilities compared to opponents and teammates.

The advantage also stems from the difference in net height between men's and women's college volleyball.

The regulation net height for women's college volleyball is 7 feet 4 1/8 inches, while for men's college volleyball, it is 7 feet 11 5/8 inches.

This difference in physicality between men (trans ‘women’) and women was highlighted by the tragic case of Payton McNabb in 2022 — a 17-year-old who sustained a devastating head and neck injury while playing against a transgender volleyball player.

In a previous conversation with OutKick in early 2024, McNabb mentioned that she was still experiencing residual effects from the injury. The volleyball player included footage of the injury in his highlight reel for recruiting.

Past and upcoming SJSU women's volleyball opponents have relinquished or considered forfeiting matches, seemingly to protect their athletes from Fleming.

On Sept. 14, opponent Southern Utah canceled its scheduled match to play against San Jose State.

The Cowboy State Daily also reported that the University of Wyoming women’s volleyball team "discussed the matter" but decided to commit to their Oct. 5 match against SJSU.

Who Recruited Blaire Fleming To SJSU?

Previous Spartans coach Trent Kersten recruited Fleming from Coastal Carolina to join SJSU without notifying his players before he left for LMU, a Jesuit institution in Southern California.

OutKick reached out to the religious institution for comments regarding Kersten's recruitment of Fleming and whether the Catholic university was aware of this before hiring the UCLA graduate and coach, who allowed a male player onto the Spartans women's team.

Like Fleming's introduction to SJSU, LMU has kept details of Kersten's involvement under wraps.

We received the following from LMU:

"Trent Kersten is among the best head coaches in the nation. We cannot speak to the recruitment practices of other institutions or the student-athletes on other rosters across the sport.

"The NCAA Board of Governors ultimately decides policies regarding the eligibility of student-athletes."

Follow OutKick as we continue our coverage of the Spartans women's volleyball team.

