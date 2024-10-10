Sen. Marsha Blackburn Continues Fight For October 10 To Be 'American Girls In Sports Day'

Today is October 10 and Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn attempted to make this day "American Girls in Sports Day," but her effort was blocked by Senate Democrats.

Blackburn chose October 10 because it's the 10th day of the 10th month on the calendar. In Roman Numerals, it would be written as XX. Those two letters represent the chromosomes with which women are born.

This issue has come sharply into focus in recent weeks thanks to San Jose State volleyball, which has transgender player Blaire Fleming.

So far, four schools have refused to compete against SJSU and Fleming, who was born male with XY chromosomes.

"It’s commendable that certain Mountain West schools have protected their athletes by forfeiting games against San Jose State and their star transgender athlete, but these teams should never have been put in that position in the first place," Sen. Blackburn told OutKick.

"This is exactly the reason why nearly two dozen Senators joined me in sending a letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker urging him to keep biological men out of women’s sports. The NCAA is the preeminent institution in college sports, and we have been so concerned about the fact that they do not have a preemptive policy to protect women."

‘American Girls in Sports Day’

Last month, Blackburn offered the resolution to officially make October 10 "American Girls in Sports Day" but Democrats blocked it.

"We think it is the right thing to do to set aside a day when we celebrate our female athletes, and we think that October 10th is the perfect day for that," Blackburn said.

However, Blackburn faced pushback.

"A Democrat senator went to the floor and objected, talking about how they thought it would be discouraging and demeaning and all of these things," she said.

That Senator was Chris Murphy from Connecticut. Murphy said that the "obsession with transgender kids from the right wing" is "shameful."

Murphy then said that the resolution was not just about protecting women's sports, but rather part of a larger right-wing campaign to "convince Americans that they should fear immigrants, that they should fear Muslims, that they should fear gay children, that they should fear transgender athletes."

It's unclear how Murphy drew a correlation between a day celebrating American female athletes and immigration. OutKick reached out to Murphy's office for comment, but did not receive a response.

Blackburn Commited to Protecting Female Athletes

Despite the roadblock, Blackburn says she's committed to protecting female athletes from biological males invading their sports.

"We do not need to have an environment where you've got biological males competing against two biological females," the Tennessee Senator said. "Women's sports need to be for women."

One clear supporter that Blackburn has is OutKick's Riley Gaines.

Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country, dedicated the latest episode of her podcast to what she calls "Real Women's Day."

Women supporting women in sports. You love to see it.