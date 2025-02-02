Riley Gaines Stars In Powerful XX-XY Athletics Ad Promoting Fairness In Women's Sports

Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country, starred in a powerful new ad for XX-XY Athletics.

XX-XY Athletics is a sports apparel company that openly supports the protection of women's sports. Founder Jennifer Sey has not been shy about her opposition to biological males competing in women's sports and invading women's spaces.

The spot opens with Gaines sitting in a car with her sister, Neely, who is a Tennessee state gymnastics champion.

The pair is listening to the radio as left-wing media figures refer to the people who advocate for women's sports as "transphobic" and "bigots."

Along with Gaines, other prominent figures in the fight for fairness in women's sports appear in the advertisement for the apparel brand.

Sia Liilii, the co-captain of the Nevada volleyball team who protested the inclusion of transgender San Jose State volleyball player Blaire Fleming, on the women's team, is shown looking at her phone before practice and sees messages attacking her for standing up for her beliefs.

Also included is Jaycee Bassett, a senior on the Costa Rican Taekwondo National Team. She is the current Junior Pan American Champion, and a Junior World Taekwondo Championship silver medalist.

The ad, aptly titled "Real Girls Rock," then shows these female athletes training in their respective sports while flashing messages like "Real Strength" and "Real Courage."

WATCH:

"Those who choose to stand up and do the right thing demonstrate enormous strength of character," XX-XY founder Jennifer Sey said in a press release shared with OutKick.

"Because most people would rather stand with the crowd, than speak the truth and do the right thing. The athletes featured in the film prove that sports serve as a training ground for developing young people into outstanding, courageous individuals. We wanted to honor them with this film, when no other brand has the guts to do it."

The last line from Sey is a direct shot at Nike, the largest sports apparel brand in the world, which has never spoken out about protecting female athletes from males invading their sports and spaces.

"Female athletes work so hard. And now, on top of all the training and injuries and practices at dawn, they have to put up with threats and bullying if they stand up for themselves," Riley Gaines told OutKick.

"I’m so proud to appear in this ad alongside my sister Neely, a Tennessee state champion gymnast. Real girls really do rock. And this fight is not over. We’re just getting started."

Even though U.S. President Donald Trump recently struck down the Biden Administration's attempt to re-write Title IX, there are sure to be legal challenges along the way for those who don't want males competing in women's sports and using women's private spaces.

In addition, while Trump's order affects public institutions – like schools – it does not impact sports in the Olympic movement or private institutions.

That means that, as Gaines noted, the fight is not over.