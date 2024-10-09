XX-XY Athletics Calls Out Nike For Not Helping To Protect Women's Sports

XX-XY Athletics, an apparel company dedicated to protecting women's sports, created a powerful ad calling out Nike for not fighting for women and girls.

The ad, posted on X, shows several young girls and women urging Nike to use its considerable influence in the sports world to help keep biological males out of women's sports.

"Dear Nike, why won't you stand up for me?" the ad begins.

"Why do you claim to support women and girls, yet when we need you most, you remain silent?"

The advertisement is incredibly effective and garnered a lot of positive support on social media.

XX-XY founder Jennifer Sey told OutKick that her company's priority remains to protect women and girls in sports and in private spaces. She said she is disheartened that Nike doesn't feel the same way.

"As more and more males enter women’s sports, girls and young women are being denied opportunities, safety and fairness," Sey wrote to OutKick in a text message.

"And none of the governing bodies or biggest players in sport are standing up for them. Nike has the opportunity to do the right thing, but instead they are choosing wokeness over women.

"I’m challenging them to do the right thing and stand up for female athletes, the ones they claim to champion. We’re doing it at XX-XY Athletics. We’d love for bigger players to join us. Until then, we are encouraging people to vote with their dollars," Sey concluded.

OutKick reached out to Nike to ask if the company had a comment on the advertisement that directly implored it to take action. Nike did not immediately respond to the request.

Previously, the social media platform TikTok banned XX-XY Athletics from advertising on its platform, labeling the apparel company's pro-woman stance as "hate speech."

This issue continues to sit at the forefront of the sports conversation, especially since five Division-I collegiate volleyball teams have canceled matches against San Jose State, which has a transgender (biological male) player.

Now would be the perfect time for Nike to take a stance against insanity.

Sadly, that seems very unlikely.