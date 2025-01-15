CA Transgender HS Basketball Player Nearly Outscores Entire Girls' Team

A transgender (biological male) high school basketball player in California, who competes for San Francisco Waldorf, nearly outscored the entire opposing girls' team on Tuesday night by scoring 29 points in a 59-33 win over Jewish Community High School.

A video posted to social media shows the player, Henry Hanlon, dominating the girls on the floor and towering over opponents and teammates, alike.

This is not the first game that Hanlon has completely dominated this season. In fact, Hanlon is the team's leading scorer by almost 100 points over the next closest teammate.

Hanlon averages 21.4 points per game, after averaging over 17 points per game last year in girls' basketball, according to MaxPreps.

The senior, who identifies as a girl despite being male, has scored 150 of the team's 317 total points this season – and that's despite not playing in one of the team's eight games.

This is not the first time that Hanlon's presence on a girls' team has caused controversy.

Hanlon is a three-sport athlete who plays basketball, volleyball and soccer.

In November, a Christian high school forfeited a volleyball playoff game against San Francisco Waldorf because of the male athlete.

In a letter sent by the Stone Ridge head volleyball coach to the parents of the players on the team, the coach cited the "health and safety" of her girls as the reason for the forfeit.

"We believe God's Word is authoritative and infallible. God wonderfully and immutably created each person as male or female. We do not believe sex is changeable, and we do not intend to participate in events that send a different message," the letter said.

"Standing for Biblical truth means more than the outcome of a game."

It's important to note that in California, schools are required to allow the participation of athletes in sports that correspond with their "gender identity."

Unlike in the case of transgender volleyball player Blaire Fleming at San Jose State, for example, there is no hormone testing or any oversight towards athletes who choose to identify outside their biological sex.

Thus, any boy can declare that he is a girl and compete in girls' sports and use girls' bathrooms and locker rooms.

It is unclear if Henry Hanlon has undergone any hormone treatment or taken any measures as part of a "gender transition."