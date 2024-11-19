Cal. Christian HS Volleyball Team Forfeits Against Male Player Citing 'God's Word'

San Francisco Waldorf advanced to the Northern California Division 6 high school final in girls' volleyball over the weekend.

But they didn't advance on the court. Their semifinal opponent, Stone Ridge Christian High School, forfeited due to the presence of a male player on SF Waldorf's team.

A letter from the Stone Ridge coach was posted on social media and cited "the health and safety" of the players.

"We believe God's Word is authoritative and infallible," the letter to the parents of the players said. "God wonderfully and immutably created each person as male or female. We do not believe sex is changeable, and we do not intend to participate in events that send a different message.

"Standing for Biblical truth means more than the outcome of a game."

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) is considering punishments for Stone Ridge for forfeiting a playoff match.

"Any team that withdraws from CIF playoffs is subject to sanctions at both the Section and State levels. No decision has been made at this time regarding future sanctions," a CIF spokesperson told the Chronicle via email.

In California, schools are required to allow the participation of athletes in sports that correspond with their "gender identity."

Unlike in the case of transgender volleyball player Blaire Fleming at San Jose State, for example, there is no hormone testing or any oversight towards athletes who choose to identify outside their biological sex.

Thus, any boy can declare that he is a girl and compete in girls' sports and use girls' bathrooms and locker rooms.

Furthermore, even if a student's record lists him as male, that's irrelevant under California law.

SF Waldorf is the #1 seed in the tournament and has a record of 21-3 this season. They earned a first-round bye in the playoffs, meaning they have yet to take the court during the postseason.

They are scheduled to face St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma on Tuesday night in the final match.

It is unclear at this point if St. Vincent plans to play the match, but they did lose to SF Waldorf on November 9.