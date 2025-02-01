Donald Trump Announces Major Military Strike, Obliterates Bad Guys: DETAILS

President Donald Trump put some ISIS scumbags in a blender with overwhelming airstrikes.

There are few things that get the blood pumping more than great military footage or news. Whether it's views of bad guys getting shellacked or training videos, it always impresses.

That leads us to a major announcement from the President.

President Trump announces major blow to ISIS.

The President took to X Saturday shortly after noon EST to announce a massive attack had been carried out to kill a senior ISIS leader.

"This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians. Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that 'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'"

You can see the mega-viral tweet announcing the strike below.

That's right. You want to mess with the United States and threaten us? That's fine. Go ahead and act tough. You're about to find out real fast the true power of the American military and the tools we can put in the air.

Whether it's bringing in bombers and fighter jets to unleash some hate or assaults on the ground, it's always going to be a bad time for the enemy.

ISIS is among the worst of the worst, and they deserve everything coming their way. It brings me immense joy knowing they were in a cave that collapsed on them.

I'm not the only one who feels that way. The guys who went over and fought those pieces of garbage feel the same way.

Let this be a lesson to the drug cartels and everyone else who might want a piece of the action. It won't end well. Do not test American resolve! We will win.