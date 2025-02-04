President Trump Set To Sign Executive Order Banning Males From Women's Sports

February 5 is a special day in America, dedicated to National Girls & Women in Sports Day. To make this occasion in 2025, President Donald Trump will sign an executive order banning males from women and girls' sports at public institutions, OutKick has confirmed.

Ending radical gender ideology – which includes a Democratic push to allow trans-identifying males to compete in women's sports and use women's private facilities – was a major campaign promise made by Trump and other Republicans in 2024.

So far, they have done their part to deliver on those promises. Trump has already signed multiple executive orders relating to the subject and will add another one on Wednesday that specifically targets women's sports.

The details of the executive order are unclear at this time, but it's important to remember that while the President wields a lot of power, that power is not unilateral. While Trump has power over public institutions, that power does not extend to private institutions or organizations, many of which can still make their own decisions about transgender participation in women's sports.

As XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey recently told OutKick, "Executive orders do not impact any sports within the Olympic movement, which includes all athletes competing under the auspices of United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the individual sport governing bodies.

"They also don’t impact private races like the Boston Marathon or, in many cases, private schools like Waldorf in San Francisco," Sey continued. "Until the USOPC makes the same rule the executive orders put forward, more than 70% of youth/adult sports go unaffected."

Sey referenced Waldorf in San Francisco because there is currently a trans-identifying male dominating three separate girls' sports at the high school level.

"We need to change the culture so it changes even beyond the reach of the executive order. The people need to raise their voices," Sey continued.

While Trump and Congressional Republicans continue to work towards ending the gender ideology madness, until all sports governing bodies get on board, many girls and women will still be forced to compete against males in their respective sports.