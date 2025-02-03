Sen. Tuberville Warns America 'Won't Have Women's Sports' Without Banning Males

On January 14, the Rebublican-majority House of Representatives passed the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" by a 218-206 margin with all Republicans voting "yea" and all but two Democrats voting "nay."

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) sponsored the House bill, but there's a similar bill in the Senate sponsored by Tommy Tuberville.

The bill was supposed to hit the Senate floor for debate three weeks ago, but has been held up for unknown reasons.

Tuberville joined Megyn Kelly on Monday and warned that these bills need to pass Congress and become law or the consequences could be monumental.

"It is a disgrace [that males are competing in women's sports]," Tuberville said. "What's going to happen is we are going to end up not having women's sports because parents are not going to allow their [female] kids to dress in dressing rooms or take showers with biological boys."

While Donald Trump recently signed multiple executive orders regarding gender and making it clear that there are only two – male and female – that cannot be changed, those only remain in effect while Trump is president.

Should a Democrat win the presidency in 2028, they would surely reverse those orders. But if Congress can codify the biological reality of gender – crazy that it needs to be codified in the first place – then it would be much more difficult for Democrats to reverse it.

"It's time to put up or shut up, we've gotta get [the bill] on the [Senate] floor," Tuberville continued.

Despite Republican-majority, Tuberville's bill on protecting women's sports faces uphill battle in the Senate

The problem for Republicans is that although they have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, it would take 60 votes to get Tuberville's bill past the filibuster. That means Republicans need Democratic support.

Based on the results in the House, that seems unlikely. Only two of the 208 Democratic Representatives who voted on the House bill voted in favor. That's fewer than one-percent.

Still, it's important that Senate Democrats are forced to vote on the bill so that Americans – who overwhelmingly favor banning males from women's sports, regardless of party affiliation – can see exactly where they stand on the issue.

If those Democrats truly believe that males should be allowed to compete in women's sports and use women's private facilities, that should be on record.

Americans deserve to know which politicians support biological reality and which ones believe gender ideology supersedes logic and science.