U.S. Senators May Have To Declare Position On Males In Women's Sports

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville knows a thing or two about fair competition. In that vein, his stance on biological males competing in women's sports is clear: that should never happen.

Tuberville sponsors a bill named The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which was first introduced in 2023. But, because Democrats previously controlled the Senate, the bill never made it to the floor for a vote.

However, that looks like it will change thanks to the red wave that swept through America during the 2024 election. The now-Republican-majority Senate is expected to push the bill to a floor vote, and it could come as early as this week, according to Fox News.

Tuberville's legislation re-affirms that gender is "recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth" and would cut federal funding for any athletic program that allowed males to compete in women's sports.

The Biden Administration attempted to re-write Title IX, changing the definition of sex from the scientific definition – you know, a person's biological sex – to "gender identity," which then introduces the possibility of any man declaring himself a woman and competing against women and girls and using their private spaces.

On his way out of the presidency, though, Biden dropped the Title IX re-write, knowing that it would never pass with Republicans taking over Congress and the White House.

However, Republicans are committed to making sure that Title IX keeps its intended purpose and is protected from future radical Democrats trying to hijack a bill intended to protect women to include males.

"For the past four years, the Biden administration has taken a sledgehammer to Title IX through rulemaking at the Department of Education (ED)," Tuberville's office said in a press release.

"Sen. Tuberville’s legislation would reverse the harmful ED rule that forces schools to allow males to share private spaces with females and compete in women’s sports—or risk losing their funding."

Despite the Senate majority, Republicans cannot get the bill passed without support from some Democrats. Tuberville's bill would need 60 votes to clear the filibuster, meaning he would need at least seven Democrats, assuming all Republicans vote in favor.

But the vote serves two purposes: obviously, Tuberville wants the measure to pass with Democrat support. If it doesn't, though, it would show the cards of how radical the Democratic Party has become.

Polling shows that the overwhelming majority of Americans – from both sides of the aisle – are against males competing in women's sports, regardless of their "gender identity."

Thus, if Democratic Senators are doing their jobs – and representing the people they serve – they would vote for the measure that their constituents support.

If they don't, it underscores that they aren't really there to serve the constituency, but are more interested in protecting a radical left-wing agenda wrought with identity politics.

Stay tuned.