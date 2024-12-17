US Senators Grill NCAA President Over Lack Of Protection For Women's Sports

Despite an ongoing lawsuit against the NCAA for alleged violations of Title IX due to the allowance of biological males in women's sports, the governing body continues to ignore the issue.

United States Senator Marsha Blackburn, an ardent supporter of protecting women's rights, grilled NCAA President Charlie Baker on Tuesday during a hearing on sports gambling.

Blackburn sent a letter to Baker earlier this year, demanding that the NCAA cease allowing males to play women's college sports. The letter was signed by 23 United States Senators, including Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Baker responded to the letter by, essentially, passing the buck to everyone else – as is the NCAA's usual MO.

Because of that, Blackburn couldn't pass up the opportunity to confront Baker over his organization's policies surrounding transgender athletes.

"I am still disappointed that there is not an NCAA policy to protect women in competition," Blackburn said. "Our female athletes deserve it.

"If you're going to partner up on gambling and other things, and we applaud that, you have got to make certain that you are protecting women's sports for women."

Blackburn wasn't alone, though. Senator Hawley, who signed the aforementioned letter, also took aim at Baker's "it's not my problem" stance on transgender athletes in the NCAA.

"The only person who doesn't seem to bear any responsibility in this is you, and the NCAA, who are the governing body," Hawley said.

The Senator went on to say that he's "infuriated" that Baker won't even "defend" the NCAA policies that are causing female athletes to suffer.

Finally, Senator John Kennedy went directly at Baker and his likely multi-million dollar salary.

Of course, a Democrat Senator had to try and remind everyone that the whole transgenders in women's sports issue is not a big deal because, hey, it doesn't happen that often!

This is a common tactic used by the left-wing to argue that people should ignore this problem.

The truth is, though, that one male competing in women's sports is one more than should be allowed. Just look at the mess that was created in Mountain West women's volleyball this season due to San Jose State's transgender player, Blaire Fleming.

Yes, this was a hearing on legalized gambling and the impact on college sports. But since Baker likes to hide and never answer questions about difficult topics, these Senators had to use the opportunity to bring up an important issue.

I applaud them for doing it.