Republican-Majority House Attempting To Save Title IX From Identity Politics

One of the biggest disasters of the Biden Administration was its incomprehensible re-write of Title IX to change the original protected class, women, to anyone who "identifies" as a woman.

That means, of course, that males who call themselves women would be protected under Title IX. That would give them the right to compete in women's sports, use women's private facilities and take educational opportunities away from females.

But President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to "ban" males from women's sports and women's spaces. With a Republican majority in Congress, the GOP plans to thwart Democratic efforts to re-write the bill, which was adopted in 1972, and keep its original intention intact.

President Biden and his administration dropped the proposed re-write in December on his way out of office.

Americans got the first glimpse of the Republicans' commitment to never allowing that change, as the House released its new rules package and included a bill about codifying the original intent of the Amendment.

The first bullet point refers directly to a bill where the goal is to "amend the Educational Amendments of 1972 to provide that, for the purposes of determining compliance with title IX of such Act as athletics, sex shall be recognized based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

This would be a massive change to the Biden Administration's Title IX re-write, which determines sex based on "gender identity." Even though Biden dropped the re-write, the key here is to codify that sex is determined by biology and not "identity."

Males competing in women's sports has been a hotly contested issue over the past few years. Even though the vast majority of Americans subscribe to the common-sense opinion that men don't belong in women's sports, radical Democrats continue to fight for the opposite.

The tide is clearly turning, though. One transgender athlete, Sadie Schreiner, recently complained that it's hard to transfer to Division I schools because many institutions don't want a male on their women's athletic teams.

Should this bill pass, it will no longer simply be "hard" for males to compete in women's collegiate sports. It will be impossible.