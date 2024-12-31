Trans Athlete Complains About Lack Of D-1 Opportunities In Women's Sports

Sadie Schreiner is a biological male, transgender track athlete who identifies as a woman and competes in women's sports. Schreiner competed at RIT, a Division III school, and even reached the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championship in 2024.

Schreiner finished third, taking a podium spot away from a deserving female athlete. Except, Schreiner doesn't see it that way. In fact, Schreiner is now complaining online that it's difficult to find a Division I school willing to take on a male athlete for their women's track and field team.

Schreiner begins the video by bragging about being a "two-time All-American" in women's track and field. Remember, this is a male who has achieved All-American status as a woman.

"After entering the transfer portal, it quickly became clear that among all the hurdles transfers usually have, there is an extra layer because I was trans," Schreiner said.

Imagine that. There are people out there who don't think people with XY chromosomes should compete in women's sports. Quite a novel concept, indeed.

"No matter how adamant the coaches were to have me on their teams, the college administration would usually stop them from allowing me to participate," Schreiner continued.

Well, apparently, not everyone believes that males don't belong in women's sports. According to Schreiner, several women's track and field coaches were "adamant" about allowing this particular male athlete to compete.

And, I guess, why not? If you're a coach, winning is what you are judged upon. Having a male athlete on your women's team is an advantage. Sure, there's that pesky moral dilemma pertaining to fairness, but let's set that aside in the name of victory.

Then Schreiner pivots to a broader complaint about politicians attempting to take away "rights" from transgender people.

"Trans people are actively getting attacked right now and our rights are getting stripped away," Schreiner said. "And those in power are either endorsing this or they're just letting it happen."

Note that the complaint is very vague. Which rights, exactly, are being "stripped away"?

See, competing in sports at the college level, women's or men's, is not a "right" that is guaranteed to anyone. So, what are these rights that are being lost?

"I'm not going anywhere. And I'm sure, come this January, you'll see me again competing on the track," Schreiner concludes.

Well, we will certainly see about that last part. President-elect Donald Trump, who re-assumes the presidency on January 20, has vowed to "ban" male participation in women's sports at all levels.

Whether he can accomplish that remains to be seen. There will certainly be legal challenges to a broad ban, but the tide is certainly turning on the insanity of allowing males to compete in women's sports.